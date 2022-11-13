Seventh Ranked Argos Roll Into Postseason After Blowout Win At Mississippi College

On the team’s coldest football game of this season, UWF’s offense could not have been any hotter.

The seventh-ranked Argos (9-1) scored touchdowns with their first eight possessions in a 56-21 blowout win against Mississippi College that sends road-thriving UWF into the NCAA Division II playoffs with another full steam of momentum.

With a 42-degree temperature at kickoff at Robinson-Hale Stadium, the Argos quickly served notice of their proficiency by scoring in just four plays on the game’s opening series.

Quarterback Peewee Jarrett threw the first of his four touchdown passes on a perfect play call and 54-yard delivery to David Durden, who finished with 173 yards in receptions and two scores. Jarrett’s four touchdown passes on a 9-for-11 day with for 246 yards, were complimented by his two rushing touchdowns. Of the 16 times he either threw the ball or ran it, he accounted for six touchdowns.

“Just everything clicked,” said UWF coach Pete Shinnick. “(Mississippi College) tried to do some different things than they did the first game (a 45-17 Argos’ win on Oct. 22), so it really opened a lot of our passing lanes and Peewee just picked up right where he left off last week… on fire.

“So it was very exciting to see us firing on all cylinders.”

In fact, UWF did not punt until the final minute of the game with their backup players on the field.

This 15th consecutive road win assured UWF of a home playoff game next Saturday (Nov. 19) – the first-ever, on-campus postseason game at Pen Air Field. The Argos were a No. 3 seed in this week’s NCAA Super Region 2 rankings and will learn their playoff matchup during the Division II selection show at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

UWF traveled back Saturday night knowing this might have been the team’s most complete game of the season.

The Argos churned out a school-record 12.4 yards per play with 483 yards of total offense on just 39 plays – the fewest in UWF’s 73 all-time games.

The Argos led 35-14 at halftime, after scoring in just nine seconds, another Jarrett long pass, after a kickoff followed a Mississippi College touchdown.

Mississippi College starting quarterback John Henry White sustained a shoulder injury after leading the Choctaws to a tying touchdown in the first quarter. From that point, UWF took advantage and was able to contain the Choctaws’ triple-option, run-oriented attack.

“(Defense) was fantastic across the board. We challenged them to show up and play great football, challenged them to get-after it and they did,” Shinnick said. “It was very exciting to see them play that way. Now, going into the playoffs I feel good about the way we have prepared and now we just have to keep this thing rolling.”

Remarkably, UWF has not lost a road game since November 9, 2019 at Valdosta State in a game that decided the GSC Champion that year. The Argos started the streak two weeks later with a win at Wingate.

And what happened after that? Well, the Argos finished 13-2 by winning the NCAA Division II national championship in only their fourth season, including five post-season wins away from Pensacola.

They enter the playoffs having attained their fourth season of nine or more wins, all of which have resulted in playoff trips for a football program only six years in existence.

Like so many of UWF’s football feats, it’s something unheard of in collegiate football history.

“Well, looking back, we wanted to be competitive, we wanted to find a way to get into the playoffs, but what we really wanted to do is just become one of the best teams in this area,” said Shinnick, who has been UWF’s head coach since being announced in January 2014, two years before the team began playing.

“We don’t take anything for granted. We didn’t assume any of this would happen, but we are really blessed how our guys have worked and to be in the position we are in.”

Saturday’s game at Mississippi College did not count in the Gulf South Conference standings, but it was vital for UWF’s overall record in keeping its region seeding and playoff aspirations. The GSC opted to have the final Saturday of the 2022 regular season be rematch games within the conference, because of the difficulty in scheduling.

UWF only played 10 games after one opponent opted against playing UWF this year.

“We are a league that not a lot of people want to play,” Shinnick said. “We only have eight D-2 games, because we had to play an NAIA opponent (Warner University in the season opener). So, this really gives everyone that ninth D-2 game that we are all fighting and scratching to do.

“Next year, we are discussing when this game should take place, but it is really so we can all have quality D-2 games. I know we have this set up the next couple years, because there are really not a lot of options.”

The Choctaws (4-7) came out early in Saturday’s game answering UWF’s fast start. After the first TD pass to Durden, the Choctaws tied the game on a 14-play, 86-yard drive that ate up eight minutes of the first quarter clock.

Jarrett, however, quickly got UWF back in front with a five-play, 76-yard series that was finished with a 38-yard pass to Jared Smith. After the Argos defense got a fourth-down stop at their 35, the Jarrett-Durden connection went for 30 yards and eventually set up Jarrett’s 1-yard rushing score.

Another defensive stop ensued and Durden returned a punt to the Choctaws’ 43. The next snap, Jarrett connected with Caden Leggett on a 43-yard TD with 5:38 in the half.

Jarrett ended his day before the third quarter ended. Backup Michael Rich Jr. completed his first two passes on a 4-for-5 day and led UWF to its final two scores.

