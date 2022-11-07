Photos: DeSantis, Crist Campaign For Governor On The Final Weekend Before Election Day

The two major candidates for Florida governor both spent their final weekend before Election Day on the campaign trail.

Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis spent his weekend on a “Don’t Tread on Florida Tour” with stops Sunday on Sun City, Sarasota and Fort Myers.

Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Charlie Crist was on his tour, beginning with a church in Miami Sunday along with stops in Broward and Palm Beach

