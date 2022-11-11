Photos: Bratt, Jim Allen And Pine Meadow Elementaries Honor Veterans

Schools across the North Escambia area honored veterans this week.

Bratt Elementary held a veterans parade and presented a special musical. During the program, Army Staff Sergeant Andrew Bolen was interviewed by his nephew Levi Bolen.

Pine Meadow Elementary School honored veterans with a parade, speakers, music, a Wall of Heroes, and breakfast.

At Jim Allen Elementary School, students drew pictures to honor veterans.

For a photo gallery from all three schools, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.