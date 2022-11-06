Over 34,000 Early Votes Cast In Escambia County

Early voting ended Saturday in Escambia County with over 34,000 ballots cast, bringing the overall voter turnout to 27.56% in advance of the November 8 general election.

There were a total of 34,215 early ballots cast as of Saturday, along with 27.530 vote-by-mail ballots received.

The busiest early voting location was the Genealogy Branch Library with 7,439 early voters; the slowest was the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century with 281 early voters. A breakdown is in the graphic below for all sites.

On Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.