Northview’s Jamarkus Jefferson Receives Player Of The Year, Other Honors From State Coaches Group

November 16, 2022

Northview Chief Jamarkus Jefferson has received numerous honors from the Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA).

FACA named Jefferson:

  • 1st Team All District Running Back (all classifications)
  • 1st Team All Star Nomination FACA District 1 MVP (all classifications)
  • FACA District 1 Player Of The Year (all classifications)

In addition, Jefferson is nominated for the Florida Dairy Farmers 1R Player of the Year and Mr. Football for the State of Florida, according to Northview head coach Wes Summerford. Those honors have not yet been named.

