Northview High Cross Country Team Presents Annual Awards

The Northview High School Cross Country team recently held their annual awards banquet.

The following awards were presented:

Coaches Award: James McElhaney, senior

Girls Most Valuable Player: Shelby Kent, senior, and Chloe Criswell, junior

Boys Most Valuable Player: James McElhaney, senior

Cross Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes Spirit Award: Drake Allen Driskell, senior and Chloe Criswell, junior

Jim Ross Memorial Award: Michael Cody, senior

Jumni Ross Memorial Award: Raven McCarthy, senior

Recognized as Team Captains: Michael Cody, senior; James McElhaney, senior; Shelby Kent, senior; Chloe Criswell, junior

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.