Northview High Cross Country Team Presents Annual Awards

November 15, 2022

The Northview High School Cross Country team recently held their annual awards banquet.

The following awards were presented:

  • Coaches Award: James McElhaney, senior
  • Girls Most Valuable Player: Shelby Kent, senior, and Chloe Criswell, junior
  • Boys Most Valuable Player: James McElhaney, senior
  • Cross Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes Spirit Award: Drake Allen Driskell, senior and Chloe Criswell, junior
  • Jim Ross Memorial Award: Michael Cody, senior
  • Jumni Ross Memorial Award: Raven McCarthy, senior
  • Recognized as Team Captains: Michael Cody, senior; James McElhaney, senior; Shelby Kent, senior; Chloe Criswell, junior James McElhaney, senior; Shelby Kent, senior; Chloe Criswell, junior

