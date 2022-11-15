Northview High Cross Country Team Presents Annual Awards
The Northview High School Cross Country team recently held their annual awards banquet.
The following awards were presented:
- Coaches Award: James McElhaney, senior
- Girls Most Valuable Player: Shelby Kent, senior, and Chloe Criswell, junior
- Boys Most Valuable Player: James McElhaney, senior
- Cross Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes Spirit Award: Drake Allen Driskell, senior and Chloe Criswell, junior
- Jim Ross Memorial Award: Michael Cody, senior
- Jumni Ross Memorial Award: Raven McCarthy, senior
- Recognized as Team Captains: Michael Cody, senior; James McElhaney, senior; Shelby Kent, senior; Chloe Criswell, junior
