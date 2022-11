New Indoor Play Area Opens At Bratt Elementary School

A new covered play area and indoor multipurpose room at Bratt Elementary School are now open.

The first classes were held in the building on Friday.

The $2.1 million bid for facility construction contact was awarded in September 2021 to A.E. New, Jr., Inc. There were three other bidders, ranging from $2.134 million to $2.44 million.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.