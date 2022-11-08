Molino Park Elementary PTA Food Drive Continues Through Thursday

The annual Molino Park Elementary School PTA food drive is continuing through Thursday.

Each year, the Molino Park PTA partners with Aldersgate United Methodist Church for the food drive. All of the food received during the event is used to help stock the food pantry at Aldersgate for distribution to needy families in the community.

Last year the students at Molino Park collected over 3,000 food items that were able to help many families in need within our community.

“Our goal this year is to be able to help even more families in our community,” Molino Park PTA President Amie Pace said.

Members of the public can make donations of canned and other non-perishable food items in the Molino Park office.

Pictured top: Last year, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol helped transport over 3,000 Molino Park PTA food drive donations to the food pantry at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino. Pictured below: The donations lined the hallways of the school. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.