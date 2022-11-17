Molino Man Charged After Allegedly Using AirTag To Track His Ex-girlfriend

A Molino man is facing a criminal charge after allegedly using an Apple AirTag to track his ex-girlfriend.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that she met her ex-boyfriend Bailey l. Wilson, 23, to exchange custody of their child. During the exchange, Wilson placed a diaper bag in her backseat and took a photo of her vehicle’s tag, according to an arrest report.

About five hours later, she received a notification on her phone about an AirTag tracking her location since the time she met with Wilson.

The victim told deputies that she searched the diaper bag and found the AirTag.

When confronted by text messages, Wilson told the victim that he wanted to know where the child was at all times and that “as long as she is not anywhere she shouldn’t be she shouldn’t be scared or worried”, the arrest report states. Deputies noted that text messages corroborated the victim’s statement.

Wilson told deputies that he fears for the safety of the child because his ex-girlfriend is dating a convicted sex offender.

Wilson was charged with unlawful use of a tracking device. He was released from jail on a $200 bond.