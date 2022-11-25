Local Sailor Helps Prepare Thanksgiving Feast On USS Ronald Reagan

While many were celebrating Thanksgiving at home Thursday, military members from the area were serving their country around the world.

Culinary Specialist Seaman Irais Hoyle of Escambia County is pictured preparing dinner rolls in the bake shop for Thanksgiving dinner aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea.

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.