Law Firm To Give Away 1,000 Thanksgiving Turkeys Or Hams, Side Dishes On Monday

At 10 a.m. Monday, the Watson Firm, together with local businesses and entrepreneurs, will be serving their neighbors at the Sixth Annual Community Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway.

To meet the overwhelming demand in the Pensacola and surrounding communities, this year’s turkey dinner giveaway will accommodate the first 1,000 families. The feast will include a whole frozen turkey or ham, and a variety of sides.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 1720 West Fairfield. Families are encouraged to gather early behind Town & Country Plaza near the old Piccadilly restaurant.

The holiday tradition began in 2017, when 200 families were provided a complete holiday turkey feast. In 2018, 300 families were served.