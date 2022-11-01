International Paper Awards $20,000 To UWF Community Garden

The International Paper Pensacola Mill has awarded the University of West Florida a $20,000 capital grant from the International Paper Foundation. The grant funding will be used to support the UWF Community Garden master plan in extending pathway lighting throughout the garden and into the gazebo.

“Together, International Paper and UWF are living up to our shared values of sustainability and community engagement,” said Dr. Greg Tomso, vice president for the Division of Academic Engagement and Student Affairs, faculty garden director and garden founder. “Through our ongoing partnership, we are building a legacy that will be enjoyed by our community for generations to come. We are very grateful for International Paper’s generosity and stewardship in making this project so successful.”

Bringing light to the garden at night will make the garden safe for visitors during evening events and allow use of the garden for evening classes, community meetings, concerts and other events that require a safe, well-lit environment.

“The University of West Florida continues to work toward building a sustainable and health conscious community and we appreciate the opportunity to contribute to UWF’s involvement in Pensacola,” said Scott Taylor, International Paper Pensacola Mill manager.

International Paper Foundation has supported University of West Florida Community Garden and their Edible Campus initiatives with more than $70,000 in grant funding since 2016.

With the help of International Paper, UWF staff, students and volunteers have transformed the UWF campus into a hub of sustainable food production and native plant habitats and accomplished the follow major goals:

Completed main vegetable growing areas at the community garden

Planted hundreds of new fruit trees and edible plants on campus

Completed construction and installation of grape arbor

Installed a new tea garden

Replenished growing beds several times with organic mushroom compost

Expanded irrigation to many areas of the garden

“Investing in our community is part of the IP Way, which is doing the right things, in the right ways, for the right reasons, all of the time,” said Whitney Fike, International Paper communications manager. “We are proud to support the University of West Florida as they make a positive impact within our community through International Paper signature causes of education, hunger, and health and wellness.”

