High School Football Playoff Scoreboard

November 12, 2022

Here are the Friday night football playoff scores from across the North Escambia area.

Class 1R

  • Holmes County 49, Freeport 20
    • Northview will host Holmes County on 11/18
  • Baker 33, Bozeman 14
    • Chipley will host Baker on 11/18

Class 2S

  • Pensacola Catholic 45, Wakulla 21
    • West Florida will be at Florida State University High on 11/18
  • West Florida 35, Bay 0
    • West Florida will be at Suwannee on 11/18

Class 3S

  • Pine Forest 35, Rickards 15
    • Pine Forest will host winner of Saturday game: St. Augustine vs. Choctawhatchee
  • Escambia 42, Middleburg 18
    • Escambia will host Columbia on 11/18

Class 4S

  • Crestview 26, Niceville 21
  • Buchholz 35, Pace 34
    • Crestview will host Buchholz on 11/18
  • Creekside 47, Navarre 20

ALABAMA

  • Handley 27, T.R. Miller 14
  • Saint James 42, W.S. Neal 21

