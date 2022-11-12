High School Football Playoff Scoreboard
November 12, 2022
Here are the Friday night football playoff scores from across the North Escambia area.
Class 1R
- Holmes County 49, Freeport 20
- Northview will host Holmes County on 11/18
- Baker 33, Bozeman 14
- Chipley will host Baker on 11/18
Class 2S
- Pensacola Catholic 45, Wakulla 21
- West Florida will be at Florida State University High on 11/18
- West Florida 35, Bay 0
- West Florida will be at Suwannee on 11/18
Class 3S
- Pine Forest 35, Rickards 15
- Pine Forest will host winner of Saturday game: St. Augustine vs. Choctawhatchee
- Escambia 42, Middleburg 18
- Escambia will host Columbia on 11/18
Class 4S
- Crestview 26, Niceville 21
- Buchholz 35, Pace 34
- Crestview will host Buchholz on 11/18
- Creekside 47, Navarre 20
ALABAMA
- Handley 27, T.R. Miller 14
- Saint James 42, W.S. Neal 21
