High School Football Playoff Scoreboard

Here are the Friday night football playoff scores from across the North Escambia area.

Class 1R

Holmes County 49, Freeport 20 Northview will host Holmes County on 11/18

Baker 33, Bozeman 14 Chipley will host Baker on 11/18



Class 2S

Pensacola Catholic 45, Wakulla 21 West Florida will be at Florida State University High on 11/18

West Florida 35, Bay 0 West Florida will be at Suwannee on 11/18



Class 3S

Pine Forest 35, Rickards 15 Pine Forest will host winner of Saturday game: St. Augustine vs. Choctawhatchee

Escambia 42, Middleburg 18 Escambia will host Columbia on 11/18



Class 4S

Crestview 26, Niceville 21

Buchholz 35, Pace 34 Crestview will host Buchholz on 11/18

Creekside 47, Navarre 20

ALABAMA