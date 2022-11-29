Fourth Inmate Death Of The Year At Century Prison Under Investigation

November 29, 2022

The death of an inmate at the Century Correctional Institution is under investigation — the fourth inmate death reported at the facility this year.

“We can confirm the Office of Inspector General is currently investigating an incident which resulted in the death of an inmate at Century Correctional Institution on Friday, November 25,” the Florida Department of Corrections told NorthEscambia.com in an email.

FDOC would not specifically confirm if the death was believed to be the result of foul play, but did say that “inmates who cause harm to others are held accountable for their actions”.

The name of the inmate and additional details were not released due an ongoing investigation.

Other inmate deaths were reported this year on April 17, May 14 and July 14. The cause of death remains pending in each, and names have not been released.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 