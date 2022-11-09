Fire Burns Wooded Area, Pickup Truck Near Davisville

November 9, 2022

Firefighters from multiple departments battled a fire that burned a wooded area and a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon near Davisville.

The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of West Highway 4, just east of Highway 97.

Responding firefighters from the Walnut Hill, Century and McDavid stations of Escambia County Rescue, and the Nokomis (AL) Volunteer Fire Department knocked down about two to three acres of the woods fire. The Florida Division of Forestry plowed a line around the remaining fire and contained about three-quarters of an acre.

The pickup truck was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. The fire did not threaten any structures, and there were no injuries reported.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 