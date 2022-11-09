Fire Burns Wooded Area, Pickup Truck Near Davisville

Firefighters from multiple departments battled a fire that burned a wooded area and a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon near Davisville.

The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of West Highway 4, just east of Highway 97.

Responding firefighters from the Walnut Hill, Century and McDavid stations of Escambia County Rescue, and the Nokomis (AL) Volunteer Fire Department knocked down about two to three acres of the woods fire. The Florida Division of Forestry plowed a line around the remaining fire and contained about three-quarters of an acre.

The pickup truck was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. The fire did not threaten any structures, and there were no injuries reported.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.