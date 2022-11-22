FHP: Over Half Of 4,585 Thanksgiving Crashes Last Year Were Tire-Related

November 22, 2022

There were 4,585 crashes on Florida roads during the five-day Thanksgiving travel period last year.

Over half of them were tire-related, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, resulting in 176 serious bodily injuries and 32 fatalities.

“Florida continues to be a top holiday destination for visitors and residents, making our roads some of the busiest during the upcoming months,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “As you prepare to hit the road this Thanksgiving, or at any point this holiday season, make sure you and your vehicle are ready for the trip, always buckle up, and remember that safety is always in season.”

The most crashes last year occurred on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day, while the least crashes occurred on Thanksgiving Day during that period.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 