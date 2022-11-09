FDOT Making Safety Improvements On Highway 97 South Of Walnut Hill

A safety project is will be underway the next two weeks on Highway 97 south of Walnut Hill.

The Florida Department of Transportation told NorthEscambia.com that crews will be improving signage and pavement markings, along with extending the endwall off drainage pipes.

Motorists should expect single lane closures on Highway 97 from Tungoil Road to south of Mason Road Monday-Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through about November 22. Flaggers will be on site to direct motorists through the work area, according to FDOT.