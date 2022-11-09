FDOT Making Safety Improvements On Highway 97 South Of Walnut Hill

November 9, 2022

A safety project is will be underway the next two weeks on Highway 97 south of Walnut Hill.

The Florida Department of Transportation told NorthEscambia.com that crews will be improving signage and pavement markings, along with extending the endwall off drainage pipes.

Motorists should expect single lane closures on Highway 97 from Tungoil Road to south of Mason Road Monday-Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through about November 22. Flaggers will be on site to direct motorists through the work area, according to FDOT.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 