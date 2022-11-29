Escambia Man Gets 15 Years For Attempted Murder, Robbery, Grand Theft

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison on multiple charges including attempted murder.

Ernest Lamar Finklea, 20, previously pleaded guilty to attempted second degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, grand theft auto, grand theft of a firearm and criminal mischief for the 2021 incident.

Finklea punched and stabbed the victim before telling him “I will kill you”, according to persecutors. He smashed the victim’s phone and electronic watch, and stole his handgun, wallet and car keys.

After being released from the hospital and getting his phone repaired, the victim discovered that Finklea’s social media account was logged in on the victim’s phone. The victim was able to view messages sent by the Finklea as well as videos of him driving the stolen car and with the stolen gun.