Escambia Man Gets 15 Years For Attempted Murder, Robbery, Grand Theft

November 29, 2022

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison on multiple charges including attempted murder.

Ernest Lamar Finklea, 20, previously pleaded guilty to attempted second degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, grand theft auto, grand theft of a firearm and criminal mischief for the 2021 incident.

Finklea punched and stabbed the victim before telling him “I will kill you”, according to persecutors.  He smashed the victim’s phone and electronic watch, and stole his handgun, wallet and car keys.

After being released from the hospital and getting his phone repaired, the victim discovered that Finklea’s social media account was logged in on the victim’s phone. The victim was able to view messages sent by the Finklea as well as videos of him driving the stolen car and with the stolen gun.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 