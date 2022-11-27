Escambia County Woman Killed In Alabama Wreck

An Escambia County (FL) woman was killed in a wreck in Mobile County, Alabama.

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday claimed the life of 54-year old Shanda D. Butler, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees on Highway 45 about five miles south of Citronelle.

Butler was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Further details were not released as state troopers continued their investigation.