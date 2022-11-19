ECUA Elects Benson As Chair, Stephens As Vice Chair

November 19, 2022

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority held its organizational board meeting this week.

District 2 member Lois Benson was reelected as board chair, and District 5 member Kevin Stephens was reelected as vice chair.

Vicki Campbell of District 1 was reelected as chair of the ECUA Citizens’ Advisory Committee CAC, and Larry Williams, Sr., was reelected as vice-chair.

The board also reappointed members of the CAC as follows:

  • Mr. Carl Punyko – District 1
  • Dean Kirschner – District 2
  • Louis Brown, III – District 3
  • Larry Walker, Ph.D. – District 4
  • David Gaines – District 5
  • Imelda Cromartie – at large
  • Louise Ritz, at large

The ECUA board also set meetings for the 2023 calendar for the typical 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

Pictured: ECUA board attorney Robert Beasley (center), administers the oath of office to Lois Benson (right) as member Kevin Stephens (left) looks on. NorthEscambia.com image, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 