ECUA Elects Benson As Chair, Stephens As Vice Chair

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority held its organizational board meeting this week.

District 2 member Lois Benson was reelected as board chair, and District 5 member Kevin Stephens was reelected as vice chair.

Vicki Campbell of District 1 was reelected as chair of the ECUA Citizens’ Advisory Committee CAC, and Larry Williams, Sr., was reelected as vice-chair.

The board also reappointed members of the CAC as follows:

Mr. Carl Punyko – District 1

Dean Kirschner – District 2

Louis Brown, III – District 3

Larry Walker, Ph.D. – District 4

David Gaines – District 5

Imelda Cromartie – at large

Louise Ritz, at large

The ECUA board also set meetings for the 2023 calendar for the typical 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

Pictured: ECUA board attorney Robert Beasley (center), administers the oath of office to Lois Benson (right) as member Kevin Stephens (left) looks on. NorthEscambia.com image, click to enlarge.