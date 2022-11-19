ECUA Elects Benson As Chair, Stephens As Vice Chair
November 19, 2022
The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority held its organizational board meeting this week.
District 2 member Lois Benson was reelected as board chair, and District 5 member Kevin Stephens was reelected as vice chair.
Vicki Campbell of District 1 was reelected as chair of the ECUA Citizens’ Advisory Committee CAC, and Larry Williams, Sr., was reelected as vice-chair.
The board also reappointed members of the CAC as follows:
- Mr. Carl Punyko – District 1
- Dean Kirschner – District 2
- Louis Brown, III – District 3
- Larry Walker, Ph.D. – District 4
- David Gaines – District 5
- Imelda Cromartie – at large
- Louise Ritz, at large
The ECUA board also set meetings for the 2023 calendar for the typical 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Pictured: ECUA board attorney Robert Beasley (center), administers the oath of office to Lois Benson (right) as member Kevin Stephens (left) looks on. NorthEscambia.com image, click to enlarge.
