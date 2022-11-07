ECSO Seeks Missing, Endangered Man Last Seen Off East Kingsfield

November 7, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered man.

Daniel Hicks, 37, was last seen Saturday in the 2200 block of Country Place Circle off East Kingsfield Road wearing a light gray Florida Seminoles t-shirt and dark gray shorts. He is 5-feet 9-inches tall, 160 pounds, and has red hair.

He was driving a gray 2015 Jeep Patriot with Florida tag #EVBQ50.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 