ECSO Seeks Missing, Endangered Man Last Seen Off East Kingsfield

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered man.

Daniel Hicks, 37, was last seen Saturday in the 2200 block of Country Place Circle off East Kingsfield Road wearing a light gray Florida Seminoles t-shirt and dark gray shorts. He is 5-feet 9-inches tall, 160 pounds, and has red hair.

He was driving a gray 2015 Jeep Patriot with Florida tag #EVBQ50.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.