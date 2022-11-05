Early Voting Ends Today

November 5, 2022

Early voting ends Saturday in Escambia County.

A total of 10 sites will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday, November 5:

  • Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd, Century
  • Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino
  • Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
  • Bellview Branch Library, 6425 Mobile Highway
  • UWF International Center, Building 71, 11000 University Parkway
  • Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor
  • Main Library, 239 Spring Street
  • Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue
  • Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway
  • Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street

Voters may choose any one of the 10 locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device for persons with disabilities.

On Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and may not be returned to a polling location on Election Day. Voters may drop-off a vote-by-mail ballot during early voting hours at any of the ten area locations. If mailing, the U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail ballots at least one week before the due date.

