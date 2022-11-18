DeSantis: State Offices Will Be Closed Three Extra Days For The Holidays

November 18, 2022

State employees with get three extra days off this holiday season.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed on November 23, December 23 and December 30 in addition to regular office closures during the holidays.

“Our state employees have worked hard throughout the year, especially over the past few months responding to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Closing state offices on November 23rd, December 23rd and December 30th will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families to enjoy the holiday season. The First Lady and I are thankful for the dedication our state employees have demonstrated to helping the people of Florida.”

