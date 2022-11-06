Debbie Williams Named Escambia County Employee Of The Month

Debbie Williams has been named the Escambia County November 2022 Employee of the Month.

Williams is an environmental specialist in theNatural Resources Management department.

Williams began her career with Escambia County in September 1999. As an environmental specialist, she provides citizens with technical assistance to address land management concerns such as soil erosion and drainage issues. In addition, she plays an active role in land management activities on county-owned property, including timber, recreation and wildlife. Debbie also partners with the Natural Resources Conservation Service through the United States Department of Agriculture to help implement the conservation of land, water and aid, as well as cost-share programs for local farm producers and timber landowners.

She serves as the point of contact for the Escambia Soil and Water Conservation District, where she has taken on new challenges as board member eligibility requirements recently changed. She has been deeply engaged with many parties as these amendments take effect, including the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and the Association of Florida Conservation Districts.

Williams also oversees the Escambia County Geocache Tour, which was designed to route residents and visitors to the area’s environmental restoration projects and unique environmental habitats. She also serves as the county representative on the Escambia County Farm Tour Committee, which has successfully showcased the agricultural community in Escambia County over the years.

“Debbie has always been an exceptional public servant who has served as an invaluable asset to the agricultural community in Escambia County for many years,” said Natural Resources Conservation Manager Adam Parden. “We are very grateful and honored that her contributions and hard work are being recognized.”

Outside of her duties with the county, Debbie is an active member of the Florida Farm Bureau and in the equestrian community, routinely volunteering time with the Northview High School FFA.