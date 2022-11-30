Colder Weather Returns Tonight, Low In The 30s

Dry conditions expected through tonight with clear skies abd the return of some cold weather with a rather impressive shift in degree of temperature from last night. Lows are expected to plummet into the low tomid 30s for most of the North Escambia area with upper 30s to low 40s closer to the coast.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 37. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.