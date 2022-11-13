Colder Weather Is Back: Sunday High About 55, Low Around 33

November 13, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

