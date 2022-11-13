Colder Weather Is Back: Sunday High About 55, Low Around 33
November 13, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Comments