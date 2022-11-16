Century’s Buck Showalter Named National League Manager Of The Year

Buck Showalter of the New York Mets was named National League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night.

Showalter took home his fourth such honor on Tuesday night, receiving eight of a possible 30 first-place votes in National League balloting. The accolade pulls him even with Tony La Russa and Bobby Cox for the most Manager of the Year Awards in history.

Showalter is the only manager to win the award with four different franchises, as well as one of eight to earn it in both leagues He previously won with the Yankees in 1994, the Rangers in 2004 and the Orioles in 2014. Showalter and Yogi Berra are the only managers to guide both the Mets and Yankees to the playoffs.

“I’m hoping, and rightfully so, that it’s something that everybody takes great pride in,” Showalter said. “It is a recognition of the organization as a whole. The challenge is to maintain and sustain that credibility that you’ve worked so hard for the organization to have. … It’s a great honor for the organization and the coaching staff and so many people that went into the year.”

Showalter owns the second-most wins in Major League history without a World Series title (1,652), trailing only Gene Mauch (1,902) in that category. He is 19th overall on the all-time MLB wins list.

Now 66 years old, Showalter joined the Mets last offseason.

Showalter’s family moved to Century in the late 1950’s. His father served as a teacher, coach and principal at Century High School and Carver Middle in Century for 23 years. Buck Showalter, know as “Nat” to the locals, played Little League ball in a thriving program in Century, and he graduated from Century High School. Century’s modern day Showalter Park bears the family name in honor of his father.