Atmore Police Catch Escaped State Prisoner Selling Cell Phones At Apartment Complex

November 9, 2022

The Atmore Police Department captured an escaped state prisoner after they found him selling cell phones without a license.

Lamar Laddell Vanhuse, 46, was selling the phones without a required City of Atmore business license outside the Bragg Street Apartments, according to police.

A records check found that Vanhuse had escaped from the Alabama Department of Corrections and had a warrant for escape second degree.

Vanhuse was serving a 20 year sentence on multiple 2012 property crime convictions from Montgomery County.

He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center awaiting transfer back to the Department of Corrections.

Written by William Reynolds 

 