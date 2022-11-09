Atmore Police Catch Escaped State Prisoner Selling Cell Phones At Apartment Complex

The Atmore Police Department captured an escaped state prisoner after they found him selling cell phones without a license.

Lamar Laddell Vanhuse, 46, was selling the phones without a required City of Atmore business license outside the Bragg Street Apartments, according to police.

A records check found that Vanhuse had escaped from the Alabama Department of Corrections and had a warrant for escape second degree.

Vanhuse was serving a 20 year sentence on multiple 2012 property crime convictions from Montgomery County.

He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center awaiting transfer back to the Department of Corrections.