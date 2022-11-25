AAA Predicting Florida Thanksgiving Travel Will Be Busiest In Two Decades

AAA is forecasting that more than 2.9 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more during this Thanksgiving holiday period — the busiest in nearly two decades. That’s 50,000 (2%) more Florida travelers than last year’s holiday and nearly 22,000 (0.74%) more than 2019.

In Florida, 2.7 million (91% of travelers) are expected to take a road trip; an increase of 28,000 people from last year’s holiday.

“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays. Travel spending is at the highest level since the pandemic began, which is a driving force behind our projections this year. AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so leave early and be flexible with your travel plans.”