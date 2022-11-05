A Perfect 10: The Northview Chiefs Finish Undefeated Season With Win Over Bay (With Gallery)

A perfect 10.

The Northview Chiefs finished their regular season at 10-0 with a 41-6 rout of the Bay Tornadoes Friday night in Bratt.

It’s the first perfect regular season for the Chiefs since they won nine straight in 2006 before losing at home 20-14 to Chipley in round one of the playoffs for a 9-1 record that year.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here. (Band, cheerleaders, student life and more coming by Monday.)

“Just look at these players that have been driving for three years, and they accomplished it,” third year Northview head coach Wes Summerford said. “I think I imagined this three years ago, but you don’t think it’s going to happen. It takes a special group of kids first and foremost, and then coaches support it. And we’ve got both.”

The Chiefs headed into Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium Friday night in Bratt at 9-0, hosting one-loss Panama City Bay, a school twice the size of NHS.

“We knew that they had speed,” Summerford said. “Their game is a quick game, get it to their athletes, and they’ve got a bunch of them. They’ve got some good players that can really play.”

The first quarter was scoreless, but the Chiefs outscored Bay 21-6 in the second quarter on the way to a win behind an unstoppable offense and a defense that proved to be unwavering.

“ Coach (Jace) Gandy really put a game plan together this week,” he said. “Unbelievable. That’s the thing about a great defense; it’s characteristic of them. It’s been building all year. It doesn’t happen overnight,” Summerford said. “I’ve challenged them all year. They stepped up in a big way. I don’t know if I’ve got words to express how well we played defensively.”

Northview and Chipley will sit out the first round of the playoffs next Friday. Beyond that, the games and second round home field advantage remain to be seen until the FHSAA computers crunch the numbers.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Summerford said.

Jamarkus Jefferson had three touchdowns on the night of 4, 2, and 14 yards. Quarterback Kaden Odom tossed to Luke Bridges for passing touchdowns of 24 and 76 yards, and found Malaki Hayes from 22 yards. And kicker Brandon Ferguson was 5 of 6 on point after attempts.

Pictured top: Maliki Haynes catches a Kaden Odom pass for a Northview touchdown Friday night in Bratt. Pictured top inset above: Luke Bridges with one of two touchdowns. Pictured bottom inset: QB Odom dumps a color of ice and water on NHS head coach Wes Summerford seconds before time expired on a perfect 10-0 season for the Chiefs. NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.