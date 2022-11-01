Molino Man, 87, Charged With Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon

An 87-year old Molino man was charged after allegedly shooting a hole through a door and threatening to shoot a man.

Walter Wayne Harris was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon domestic violence, a felony.

The victim told deputies that he was inside the home talking on the phone, causing Harris to believe he was talking to someone else in the residence. The victim reported hearing a loud boom before Harries came to the victim’s door and pointed a handgun at him. According to an arrest report, a video on the victim’s phone showed Harris pointing a revolver in his direction.

While pointing the gun Harris stated, “I want you out of here. Are you gonna go or imma shoot your (expletive) sorry (expletives)”, the report states.

Deputies found what appeared to be a bullet hole in the victim’s door, but did not locate a projectile.

Harris was released on a $2,500 bond.