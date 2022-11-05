5,000 Pound Food Giveaway Held In Walnut Hill

A 5,000 pound food giveaway was held Friday morning in Walnut Hill.

Justified Incarcerated Ministries hosted the Feeding the Gulf Coast drive-thru distribution at Bradberry Park, near Ernest Ward Middle School.

The event was sponsored by Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry. Escambia County Corrections Director Rich Powell, Jail Security Operations Commander Scott Nash and county corrections officers assisted with the food distribution.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



