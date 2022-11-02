Falling Gas Prices: Truck Knocks Down Large Gas Station Sign In Century

Gas prices fell rapidly Wednesday evening in Century.

A work truck apparently struck a large gas price sign at a Century gas station, sending the sign down into the parking lot.

It happened about 5:15 p.m. at the Marathon station at Highway 29 and East Highway 4, next to the Whataburger.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated and has not said how the accident occurred. There were no injuries reported.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Pictured above and below: A work truck apparently knocked over a large gas station sign in Century Wednesday evening. Pictured inset: A file photo take in October 2022 shows the size of the sign before the accident. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.