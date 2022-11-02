Cantonment Man With Violent Past Accused Of Beating, Kidnapping Woman

November 4, 2022

A Cantonment man with a violent past is facing felony charges for allegedly beating a woman and holding her down to force her from running out of the house for help.

Thomas Kevin Allen, 37, was charged this week with battery domestic violence second or subsequent offense and false imprisonment.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Allen had been drinking the night before the incident.

“He became enraged and began striking her in the face, head, torso, and legs with his fists against her will for several hours. She tried to run away to get help, but he held her down and continued striking her,” an arrest report states.

“I observed massive bruising to her torso and leg area along with a great deal of swelling to her head along with dried blood that had been partially wiped off,” the deputy noted in the report. The deputy said Allen smelled strongly of alcohol and marijuana and had what appeared to be dried blood on his shirt and hands.

The Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident due to a child in the home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Allen was convicted of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in 2014 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2019. He was released from state prison in February 2021.

Allen remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $10,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 