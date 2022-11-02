Cantonment Man With Violent Past Accused Of Beating, Kidnapping Woman

A Cantonment man with a violent past is facing felony charges for allegedly beating a woman and holding her down to force her from running out of the house for help.

Thomas Kevin Allen, 37, was charged this week with battery domestic violence second or subsequent offense and false imprisonment.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Allen had been drinking the night before the incident.

“He became enraged and began striking her in the face, head, torso, and legs with his fists against her will for several hours. She tried to run away to get help, but he held her down and continued striking her,” an arrest report states.

“I observed massive bruising to her torso and leg area along with a great deal of swelling to her head along with dried blood that had been partially wiped off,” the deputy noted in the report. The deputy said Allen smelled strongly of alcohol and marijuana and had what appeared to be dried blood on his shirt and hands.

The Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident due to a child in the home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Allen was convicted of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in 2014 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2019. He was released from state prison in February 2021.

Allen remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $10,000.