Army-Navy Game: Bettie, Ernest Ward Middle’s Goat, Joins The Navy For A Day

Wednesday was a big day for Bettie, one of the resident goats of the Ernest Ward Middle School FFA program, as she became an honorary member of the Navy for a day.

Bettie traveled from her home at EWMS in Walnut Hill to Naval Air Station Pensacola when she helped promote an upcoming watch party for the Army-Navy game.

NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terrence Shashaty accompanied Bettie as they toured the base with Bill The Goat, the Navy’s football mascot, to encourage sailors to attend a watch party on December 10.

“Several sailors told me that seeing Ernest Ward’s goat made them feel like they were back home. Everyone had a great time as we came together as a community and cheered on our Navy home team,” said Steven Harrell, director of Workforce Education for Escambia County Public Schools. Harrell, dressed in overalls, was Bettie’s ride to NAS Pensacola.

Harrell said Bettie loved the attention she received and helped cheer, “Go Navy….Beat Army!”

The Navy Midshipmen will be at the Army Black Knights on December 10 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The game is set to air at 2 p.m. on CBS.

The NAS Pensacola MWF Army-Navy Watch Party will begin at 1 p.m. at the National Naval Aviation Museum. The event is open to DoD cardholders only.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Pictured: Betty the Ernest Ward Middle School goat, cheers on the Navy football team Wednesday at NAS Pensacola. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.