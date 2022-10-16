Walnut Hill Heritage Festival Celebrates The Community’s History (With Photo Gallery)

Under beautiful blue skies with an 1880’s log schoolhouse as a backdrop, the Walnut Hill Heritage Festival on Saturday celebrated the community’s history.

The event sponsored by the Walnut Hill Ruritan Club featured historical displays, vendors, food, live entertainment, and over 30 vendors. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, their mounted posse and K-9 Sadie were on hand, and there were bounce houses and other activities for the kids.

The one-room log schoolhouse was built around 1880 at a cost of $40. It was flattened by Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and rebuilt at its current home by the Walnut Hill Community Center on Highway 97.

For more festival photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.