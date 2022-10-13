Verizon Constructs New Tower On Highway 97 In Dogwood Park

A new Verizon Wireless tower has been constructed on Highway 97 in Dogwood Park, about halfway between Walnut Hill and Molino, according to county records.

The 139-foot tall monopole tower is located in the 3700 block of Highway 97. The tower and an 80 x 80 foot fenced area with raised and canopied platform for wireless equipment.

Verizon has not confirmed a target date for the tower to be completed and placed into service.

A similar Verizon project went before the Escambia County Development Review Committee back in 2015 but was never constructed. A new development application was filed and approved in 2020.

A development order was also issued for a Verizon tower on Wilma Road in June 2021, but to date there has been no sign of construction at that site.

Pictured: A new Verizon wireless tower on Highway 97 in Dogwood park. In the top photo, an AT&T tower can be seen in the background about one mile to the north. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.