The Bible Is Latest Challenged Book In Escambia Schools; Superintendent Says It’s Educational And Allowed

The latest challenged book in Escambia County schools is the Bible, but district officials said that restrictions will be lifted as soon as today without a formal review because the Bible is legally approved as educational material in Florida.

Late last month, we told you about a Northview High School teacher that called for the immediate removal of over 115 books from school libraries until they can be reviewed because she said they are inappropriate in schools, mostly due to sexual language and graphic drawings that she believes actually violate Florida’s obscenity laws.

The number of challenged books in the district stood at 128 as of Tuesday with the addition of the Bible after a request for reconsideration was filed by Sarah Holland. The form filed by Holland does not identify her further.

According to Holland in her written challenge, the Bible “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and beastilaity. Includes examples of eating childre. Causes Religious Trauma Syndrome.”

She said the purpose of the Bible is to “indoctrinate children in Christianity” and noted that she had read the Bible “throughout my life”.

“The Bible is allowed in schools and has a place in education according to Florida statutes,” Escambia County School Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith told NorthEscambia.com late Tuesday afternoon.

A Florida statute entitled “Permitting study of the Bible and religion; requiring a moment of silence” states in part “The district school board may install in the public schools in the district a secular program of education including, but not limited to, an objective study of the Bible and of religion.”

“An email to the schools is the next step” to restoring student access to the Bible, Smith said.

Bill Slayton, Escambia County School Board District 5 member, said, “The Bible is a textbook protected by state law. Please allow the staff to explore and find a good solution to this. It’s (the restriction is) going to be removed.”

A check of the school district’s “Destiny” library search Tuesday afternoon showed the Bible and related books and reference materials were placed on “restricted” at some local schools but not at others.

An October 9 email obtained by NorthEscambia.com from district Coordinator of Media Services Michelle White instructed media specialists to place the status of the Bible and 10 other newly challenged titles to “restricted”. It also instructed teachers to place their classroom copies into their school library’s restricted area by the end of day on October 13.

On September 30, Smith announced the implementation of a “Restricted Section” in school libraries. Books in question will be housed in the section, and parents will be able to opt-in their students to have access to the restricted book as they are being reviewed.