Tate Volleyball Hosting Dig Pink Event Tuesday To Support Breast Cancer Research

Tate High School Volleyball will host a Dig Pink event Tuesday to support the Side-Out Foundation.

The Side-Out dedicates the majority of donations to their own metastatic breast cancer research. In addition to research, Side-Out allocates a portion of their funds to high-quality support services for cancer patients and their families, as well as college scholarships for students.

Tate will host Washington with the freshmen beginning at 4:30, junior varsity at 5:30 and varsity at 6:30. All Tate students who wear pink will get in free.

Pictured: The 2021 Dig Pink event at Tate High School. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.