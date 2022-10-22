Tate Aggies Fall To Gulf Breeze (With Photo Gallery)

The Gulf Breeze Dolphins defeated the Tate Aggies Friday night, 49-21.

The Aggies started strong on their homecoming night. Aldrew Colston was in for an 11-yard touchdown run to give Tate an early 7-0 lead.

Tate recovered an onside kick, setting up their second score of the night.

Quarterback Taite Davis found Jackson Perreyclear to put the Aggies down inside the five. Colston then added another Aggie touchdown, 14-0 with 5:05 on the big clock in the first quarter.

But Gulf Breeze came back to lead 35-14 at the half on their way to a win.

The Tate Aggies (1-7) will host Escambia (5-3) next Friday night before rounding out their regular season at home against Washington on November 4.

