Tate Aggies Fall To Gulf Breeze (With Photo Gallery)

October 22, 2022

The Gulf Breeze Dolphins defeated the Tate Aggies  Friday night, 49-21.

The Aggies started strong on their homecoming night. Aldrew Colston was in for an 11-yard touchdown run to give Tate an early 7-0 lead.

Tate recovered an onside kick, setting up their second score of the night.

Quarterback Taite Davis found Jackson Perreyclear to put the Aggies down inside the five. Colston then added another Aggie touchdown, 14-0 with 5:05 on the big clock in the first quarter.

But Gulf Breeze came back to lead 35-14 at the half on their way to a win.

The Tate Aggies (1-7) will host Escambia (5-3) next Friday night before rounding out their regular season at home against Washington on November 4.

For a game action photo gallery, click or tap here. (Look for a gallery with cheerleaders, fans and more by Monday.)

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 