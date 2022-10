Sample Ballots Are In The Mail

Sample ballots for the November 8 general are being mailed to Escambia County voters this week. The sample ballot, in both English and Spanish, includes a ballot image, the voter’s polling location and information on the three ways to vote: early, vote-by-mail, and on Election Day. A sample ballot is also available at EscambiaVotes.gov. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.