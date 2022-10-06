Reward Upped To $15,000 In Fatal Bellview Ballpark Double Shooting

October 6, 2022

A $15,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest in last Saturday’s fatal double shooting during youth football at Bellview Ballpark.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is adding $10,000 from an anonymous donor to a $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward.

The ECSO has issued a plea for information from the public, including any videos or photos from the game, both before, during and after the “targeted” shooting. So far, investigators have already received “some “videos and photos.

The shooting happened after an altercation with as many as six other people and the two victims. At least two of the suspects left the ballpark and returned wearing masks. There was an exchange of gunfire, the sheriff said, between the victims and the suspects. Four to six people fled the scene in a vehicle.

The shooting left 22-year old Kaderrick Teamer dead near the football field sidelines, and another man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information, photos or videos is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

The Bellview Athletic Park is located just west of Longleaf Elementary School and Pine Forest High School.

Pictured: Escambia County EMS at the scene of a shooting Saturday at the Bellview Ballpark. NorthEscambia.com exclusive photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 