Reward Upped To $15,000 In Fatal Bellview Ballpark Double Shooting

A $15,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest in last Saturday’s fatal double shooting during youth football at Bellview Ballpark.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is adding $10,000 from an anonymous donor to a $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward.

The ECSO has issued a plea for information from the public, including any videos or photos from the game, both before, during and after the “targeted” shooting. So far, investigators have already received “some “videos and photos.

The shooting happened after an altercation with as many as six other people and the two victims. At least two of the suspects left the ballpark and returned wearing masks. There was an exchange of gunfire, the sheriff said, between the victims and the suspects. Four to six people fled the scene in a vehicle.

The shooting left 22-year old Kaderrick Teamer dead near the football field sidelines, and another man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information, photos or videos is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

The Bellview Athletic Park is located just west of Longleaf Elementary School and Pine Forest High School.

Pictured: Escambia County EMS at the scene of a shooting Saturday at the Bellview Ballpark. NorthEscambia.com exclusive photo, click to enlarge.