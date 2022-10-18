Now That It Feels Like Fall, It’s Time To Visit Cantonment Pumpkin Patch

Now that it feels like fall, it’s good time to visit the Allen Memorial United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch in Cantonment.

Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes are available under the big tent on Highway 29 near Neal Road from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays.

The Allen Memorial United Methodist Men have sponsored the Pumpkin Patch since 1995.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.