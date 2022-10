Milton Tops Tate 21-7

The Milton Panthers defeated the Tate Aggies 21-7 Friday night in Milton.

Tate took a 7-0 lead with about six minutes to go in the half.

The Aggies held their lead until the second quarter when Milton answered with a touchdown to tie it headed into halftime.

The Tate Aggies will be at the West Florida Jaguars next Friday night.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.