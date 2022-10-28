Joann Nellums Boutwell

Mrs. Joann Nellums Boutwell, age 73, passed away, Monday, October 24, 2022 in Pensacola, FL; surrounded by her family. She resided most of her life in Poarch, AL; and was a proud member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. She was a nurse and caretaker for many years.

Mrs. Boutwell enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed art, painting, reading, and always enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee. She was a very spiritual woman, always full of life, and loved to travel.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Daniel Nellums and Reva McGhee Walker, one daughter, Jamie Swain, two sisters, Sharon Walker Peebles, Lenora Walker Harrelson, three brothers, David Henry Nellums, Jr; Lamar “Bubba” Walker, Larry Walker, grandparents, Cora Presley, and Riley McGhee.

She is survived by her three daughters, Frankie Ann “Dank” Roberts (Jeremy) Martin, of Robertsdale, AL; Rebecca “Beck” Boutwell (Christopher) Nall, of Flomaton, AL; Marla “Megan” Boutwell (Christopher Thompson) of Flomaton, AL; one brother, Tony Walker, of Nokomis, AL; two sisters, Darlene Walker (Sam) Hitchcock, of Bratt, FL; Donna Sue Walker Marquardt, of Poarch, AL; twenty grandchildren, Kirsten, Shelby, Dolton, Dylan, Jordon, Samantha “Tuti”, Tyler, Kenny, Trenton, Evan, Nevada, Joshua, Blake, Peyton, Jimmy, Jessie, Charity, Jonathan, Jacob, Halana, seven great-grandchildren, Summer, Skyler, Simeon, Malachi, Kyler, Emery, Tristan, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel funeral Home, LLC.

Burial will follow at Judson Creek Indian Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 28, 2022 from 6:30 PM until 9:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Wesley Woodruff, Lawrence “Bunk” Peebles, Anthony Peebles, Tyler Milstid, Patrick “Blake” Flowers, Jordon Martin, and Jonathan Stanley.