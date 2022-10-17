IMPACT 100 Awards Over $1.1 Million In Grants To 11 Community Groups
October 17, 2022
IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization, announced 11 grant recipients on Sunday that will each receive a grant of $103,820. That brings the total grants awarded by the women’s philanthropic organization to over $15 million for 142 projects.
The grant recipients are:
ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY
- Pensacola Little Theatre Inc. – It Starts with Art: Building the Foundation of Arts Education at Pensacola Little Theatre
- Santa Rosa Community Theatre Inc. – Provide a State-of-the-Art Theatre for Santa Rosa County
EDUCATION
- Central Gulf Coast CDF Freedom Schools – Something Inside So Strong
- General Daniel Chappie James Flight Academy, Inc – Outfit New Facility with Equipment and Other Furnishings
ENVIRONMENT & RECREATION
- Keep Pensacola Beautiful, Inc. – KPB Covers More Ground
- Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center, Inc. – From Hatchlings to Adults, Come Join Us on Our Journey
FAMILY
- Escambia County Public Schools Foundation for Excellence, Inc. – Parent University: Bridging Resources and Community Needs
- Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, Inc. – Community Land Trust – Affordable Housing in Perpetuity
HEALTH & WELLNESS
- District One Medical Examiner Support, Inc. – Family Advocacy Representative – providing support to Family, Community, and Staff
- Feeding the Gulf Coast – Feeding the Future
- Healing Paws for Warriors, Inc. – Save a Veteran, Rescue a Dog: Mobile Unit
“IMPACT members were able to choose to meet at either in-person Focus Area Committees or virtual Focus Area Committees,” said Roz Leahy, president of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. “Again, this year, hundreds of IMPACT 100 members participated in the process to review each grant application, conduct site visits to all applicants, and select finalists from each Focus Area Committee. We are so thankful for our members who participated and to our volunteer board. Their dedication enables IMPACT 100 to continue serving the community we love.”
With 1,142 members this year, IMPACT 100 was able to award $103,820 each to eleven nonprofit organizations in our community for a total impact of $1,142,020.
Comments