IMPACT 100 Awards Over $1.1 Million In Grants To 11 Community Groups

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization, announced 11 grant recipients on Sunday that will each receive a grant of $103,820. That brings the total grants awarded by the women’s philanthropic organization to over $15 million for 142 projects.

The grant recipients are:

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Pensacola Little Theatre Inc. – It Starts with Art: Building the Foundation of Arts Education at Pensacola Little Theatre

Santa Rosa Community Theatre Inc. – Provide a State-of-the-Art Theatre for Santa Rosa County

EDUCATION

Central Gulf Coast CDF Freedom Schools – Something Inside So Strong

General Daniel Chappie James Flight Academy, Inc – Outfit New Facility with Equipment and Other Furnishings

ENVIRONMENT & RECREATION

Keep Pensacola Beautiful, Inc. – KPB Covers More Ground

Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center, Inc. – From Hatchlings to Adults, Come Join Us on Our Journey

FAMILY

Escambia County Public Schools Foundation for Excellence, Inc. – Parent University: Bridging Resources and Community Needs

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, Inc. – Community Land Trust – Affordable Housing in Perpetuity

HEALTH & WELLNESS

District One Medical Examiner Support, Inc. – Family Advocacy Representative – providing support to Family, Community, and Staff

Feeding the Gulf Coast – Feeding the Future

Healing Paws for Warriors, Inc. – Save a Veteran, Rescue a Dog: Mobile Unit

“IMPACT members were able to choose to meet at either in-person Focus Area Committees or virtual Focus Area Committees,” said Roz Leahy, president of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. “Again, this year, hundreds of IMPACT 100 members participated in the process to review each grant application, conduct site visits to all applicants, and select finalists from each Focus Area Committee. We are so thankful for our members who participated and to our volunteer board. Their dedication enables IMPACT 100 to continue serving the community we love.”

With 1,142 members this year, IMPACT 100 was able to award $103,820 each to eleven nonprofit organizations in our community for a total impact of $1,142,020.