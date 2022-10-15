High School Football Scoreboard

October 15, 2022

Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Northview 49, Jay 13 [Details, photos...]
  • Pace 38, Tate 9 [Details, photos...]
  • West Florida 40, Pensacola High 2
  • Washington 42, Fort Walton Beach 0
  • Escambia 28, Choctaw 27
  • Pensacola Catholic 35, Walton 6
  • Navarre 34, Milton 27
  • Blountstown 35, Baker 0
  • Bye: Pine Forest, Gulf Breeze
  • Sneads 43, Lighthouse Christian 14 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

  • Patrician 52, Escambia Academy 13
  • Bayside Academy 66,  Escambia County 48
  • Mobile Christian 29, Flomaton 14
  • T.R. Miller 41, Satsuma 14
  • Thomasville 21, W.S. Neal 6

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat Jay 49-13 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

