High School Football Scoreboard
October 15, 2022
Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Northview 49, Jay 13 [Details, photos...]
- Pace 38, Tate 9 [Details, photos...]
- West Florida 40, Pensacola High 2
- Washington 42, Fort Walton Beach 0
- Escambia 28, Choctaw 27
- Pensacola Catholic 35, Walton 6
- Navarre 34, Milton 27
- Blountstown 35, Baker 0
- Bye: Pine Forest, Gulf Breeze
- Sneads 43, Lighthouse Christian 14 (Thursday)
ALABAMA
- Patrician 52, Escambia Academy 13
- Bayside Academy 66, Escambia County 48
- Mobile Christian 29, Flomaton 14
- T.R. Miller 41, Satsuma 14
- Thomasville 21, W.S. Neal 6
Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat Jay 49-13 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments