High School Football Scoreboard

Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Northview 49, Jay 13 [Details, photos...]

Pace 38, Tate 9 [Details, photos...]

West Florida 40, Pensacola High 2

Washington 42, Fort Walton Beach 0

Escambia 28, Choctaw 27

Pensacola Catholic 35, Walton 6

Navarre 34, Milton 27

Blountstown 35, Baker 0

Bye: Pine Forest, Gulf Breeze

Sneads 43, Lighthouse Christian 14 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

Patrician 52, Escambia Academy 13

Bayside Academy 66, Escambia County 48

Mobile Christian 29, Flomaton 14

T.R. Miller 41, Satsuma 14

Thomasville 21, W.S. Neal 6

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat Jay 49-13 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.