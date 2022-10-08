High School Football Scoreboard

Here are high school football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Northview 49, Blountstown 0 [Game story...]

West Florida 41, Tate 7 [Game story, photos...]

Baker 28, Jay 0

Pine Forest 28, Niceville 7

Pace 44, Pensacola High 7

Washington 66, Godby 34

Navarre 38, Mosley 35 (Thursday)

Pensacola Catholic 38, Gulf Breeze 17 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy 35, Pickens Academy 22

T.R. Miller 39, Escambia County (Atmore) 0

W.S. Neal 13, Flomaton 12

Pictured: West Florida defeated the Tate Aggies Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Reine, click to enlarge.