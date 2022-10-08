High School Football Scoreboard

October 8, 2022

Here are high school football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Northview 49, Blountstown 0 [Game story...]
  • West Florida 41, Tate 7 [Game story, photos...]
  • Baker 28, Jay 0
  • Pine Forest 28, Niceville 7
  • Pace 44, Pensacola High 7
  • Washington 66, Godby 34
  • Navarre 38,  Mosley 35 (Thursday)
  • Pensacola Catholic 38, Gulf Breeze 17 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy 35, Pickens Academy 22
  • T.R. Miller 39, Escambia County (Atmore) 0
  • W.S. Neal 13, Flomaton 12

Pictured: West Florida defeated the Tate Aggies Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Reine, click to enlarge.

