High School Football Scoreboard
October 8, 2022
Here are high school football scores from across the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Northview 49, Blountstown 0
- West Florida 41, Tate 7
- Baker 28, Jay 0
- Pine Forest 28, Niceville 7
- Pace 44, Pensacola High 7
- Washington 66, Godby 34
- Navarre 38, Mosley 35 (Thursday)
- Pensacola Catholic 38, Gulf Breeze 17 (Thursday)
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy 35, Pickens Academy 22
- T.R. Miller 39, Escambia County (Atmore) 0
- W.S. Neal 13, Flomaton 12
Pictured: West Florida defeated the Tate Aggies Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Reine, click to enlarge.
