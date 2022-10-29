High School Football Score Recap

Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Northview 57, Escambia County (Atmore) 14 [Story, photos...]

Escambia 38, Tate 31 [Story, photos...]

West Florida 38, Pensacola Catholic 14

Pine Forest 50, Booker T. Washington 0

Walton 45, Pensacola High 35

J.U. Blacksher (Uriah, Ala.) 41, Jay 20

Pace 42, Milton Milton 35

Navarre 28, Gulf Breeze 24

ALABAMA

Fort Dale Academy 35, Escambia Academy 19

Flomaton 56. Marengo County 0

T.R. Miller 29, W.S. Neal 0

Pictured: Northview beat Escambia County (Atmore) 57-14 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.