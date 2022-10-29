High School Football Score Recap

October 29, 2022

Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Northview 57, Escambia County (Atmore) 14 [Story, photos...]
  • Escambia 38, Tate 31 [Story, photos...]
  • West Florida 38, Pensacola Catholic 14
  • Pine Forest 50, Booker T. Washington 0
  • Walton 45, Pensacola High 35
  • J.U.  Blacksher (Uriah, Ala.) 41, Jay 20
  • Pace 42, Milton Milton 35
  • Navarre 28, Gulf Breeze 24

ALABAMA

  • Fort Dale Academy 35, Escambia Academy 19
  • Flomaton 56. Marengo County 0
  • T.R. Miller 29, W.S. Neal 0

Pictured: Northview beat Escambia County (Atmore) 57-14 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

