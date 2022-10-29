High School Football Score Recap
October 29, 2022
Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Northview 57, Escambia County (Atmore) 14 [Story, photos...]
- Escambia 38, Tate 31 [Story, photos...]
- West Florida 38, Pensacola Catholic 14
- Pine Forest 50, Booker T. Washington 0
- Walton 45, Pensacola High 35
- J.U. Blacksher (Uriah, Ala.) 41, Jay 20
- Pace 42, Milton Milton 35
- Navarre 28, Gulf Breeze 24
ALABAMA
- Fort Dale Academy 35, Escambia Academy 19
- Flomaton 56. Marengo County 0
- T.R. Miller 29, W.S. Neal 0
Pictured: Northview beat Escambia County (Atmore) 57-14 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
