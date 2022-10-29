Escambia Gets Past Tate 38-31 (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate Aggies fell to the Escambia Gators 38-31 Friday night on the newly dedicated Carl Madison Field.

The Aggies were first on the board when Taite Davis found Diego Dukes for a 29-yard touchdown to give the Aggies a 7-0 advantage with 6:50 to go in the first quarter. Escambia was back with a score of their own to tie it up 7-7 with 4:13 on the clock in the first.

Andre Colston was in for the Aggies, 14-7 with 10:17 remaining in the second. In about a minute, the Gators answered for a 14-14 ballgame. With another touchdown, the Gators were on top 38-31 at the half on their way to the win.

The Tate Aggies (1-8) will round out their season next week as they host Washington (4-5).

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.